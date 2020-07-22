STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Pondman' Kaamegowda who won praise from PM Modi tests positive for COVID-19

Gowda who has dug 16 ponds at Kundini hill at Daasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district over the last 42 years hit the headlines when Modi spoke about his work in a Mann Ki Baat talk

Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 84-year-old 'Pondman' Kaamegowda, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent Mann Ki Baat talk, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) and is under medical observation.

After an old leg injury turned worse, he was doing the hospital rounds for the last few days, initially to the government hospital at Malavalli. On Monday, he was shifted to the MIMS in Mandya, where his swabs were collected.

“He was found to be positive. He is asymptomatic and responding well. Our officials are doing contact tracing," Mandya DC M V Venkatesh told The New Indian Express. The authorities are also checking the possibility of testing his sheep.

The road to his house in Daasanadoddi village has been sealed. His family members including his son and daughter-in-law are under quarantine.

Gowda who has dug 16 ponds at Kundini hill at Daasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district over the last 42 years hit the headlines when Modi spoke about his work during a Mann Ki Baat session.

The Rajyotsava awardee also interacted with Union Jalshakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat over a video call. After this, even Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa spoke to him and the state government was planning to help him financially.

Pondman Kaamegowda COVID-19 Coronavirus
