Speaker’s private Secretary tests positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s cautiousness in putting all meetings on hold, the coronavirus managed to sneak in, with his private secretary Amarnath reportedly testing positive. Amarnath’s office was sealed and sanitised, sources said. Speaker Kageri told TNIE, “Amarnath tested positive and was shifted to a hospital and is now doing well.’’

The Covid scare continues to haunt Vidhana Soudha. Over 20 persons in Soudha and adjoining Legislators’ Home have tested positive. Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat Vishalakshi told TNIE that the staff was asked to attend to pending work by ensuring a skeletal presence, while following all the norms of social distancing. Meanwhile, in Kumara Krupa Guest House, earmarked to house VVIPs for quarantine, 16 staffers have tested positive and have been home-quarantined since Sunday.