Ambulance torched by angry mob in Belagavi over death of Covid patient

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A group of people torched an ambulance and resorted to stone-throwing at Belagavi Civil Hospital around 10 pm on Wednesday, apparently agitated over the death of a Covid-19 patient in the hospital. The mob alleged negligence of the hospital staff in treating the patient who died late on Wednesday night.

According to the APMC Station Police Inspector, several people from Athani gathered at the hospital after the death of the patient and stoned the Civil Hospital and many other vehicles parked outside before setting the ambulance on fire. They also tried to attack the hospital staff. A case has been registered at the APMC police station in connection with the violence.