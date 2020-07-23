Covid Care Centres must have good ventilation

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

With the increasing number of Covid cases and need to set up more Covid Care Centres, doctors have been suggesting to the government that it should ensure proper ventilation at these centres. Ventilation, especially natural air circulation, is extremely important as it helps in faster recovery and reduces droplet concentration. For nurses and doctors too, lack of ventilation increases exposure to the virus.

It has come to light that apart from surface-contact spread, the virus is also airborne in confined spaces. I am personally of the opinion that the ICMR, rather than WHO, has better information and is better placed to manage treatment methods.

There is a concept of air change, of inlets and outlets, in large spaces like exhibition grounds. It should be exclusive to each Covid ward or area, with at least 10-15 air changers per hour. In large exhibition grounds and indoor stadiums, there is plenty of space. Ventilation can be improved by placing fans at each bed.

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore,

Head of Intervention Pulmonology, Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospitals