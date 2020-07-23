STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Congress demands probe by HC judge over alleged scam in buying medical equipment

The state government had rubbished the allegations and the CM stated that not even a rupee has been misappropriated in the purchase of equipment

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress leaders on Thursday alleged that Rs 2,000 crore was misappropriated in the purchase of medical equipment and demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court. The party also demanded that the government convene a legislature session to discuss it. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said the state government purchased equipment at a much higher price compared to Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“The government spent over Rs 4,000 crore for equipment purchase. This Rs 2,000 crore corruption needs to be probed,” Siddaramaiah said addressing a joint press conference with KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah accused the government of procuring poor quality equipment at a higher price and also paying money to firms even before getting the equipment. “The Congress party will continue to cooperate with the state government in the fight against the pandemic, but we will not cooperate with corruption,” the former CM said. On the government’s explanation that prices of equipment varied due to high demand and less suppliers in the initial days, the Congress leader wondered how Kerala and Tamil Nadu procured equipment at much lower prices at the same time.

The Congress accused the government of purchasing ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, thermal scanners, sanitizer and other medical equipment at higher prices. “For thermal scanners that are available in the market for Rs 1500 to Rs 2000, Karnataka paid Rs 5945, for 500 ml sanitizer that is available for Rs 80 to Rs 100, the government paid Rs 250 to Rs 600,” he said adding Karnataka paid much higher prices for ventilators.

The state government had rubbished the allegations and the CM stated that not even a rupee has been misappropriated in the purchase of equipment. The government is expected to respond to the allegations made by the Congress leaders today.

