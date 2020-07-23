Karnataka reports 4,764 positive cases, but omits patient details

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second time during this pandemic, the state Health and Family Welfare Department omitted patient details of 4,764 fresh corona positive cases on Wednesday. Patient details, including the ID numbers, home districts, contact or travel history, age, whether Severe Acute Respiratory Infection or Influenza-Like Illness and gender, were missing from the evening bulletin.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Health Commissioner, was not available for comment. Wednesday’s tally took the total to 75,833 cases, of which 2,050 were from Bengaluru. The state also reported 55 deaths, taking the toll to 1,519. Of the dead, 15 were from Bengaluru. Seven patients were brought dead to the hospital, while four passed away at their residence.

After Bengaluru, Udupi reported the highest number of 281 cases, followed by Belagavi with 219 patients, Kalaburagi 175 patients and Dakshina Kannada 162 patients. There are 618 patients in the ICU, of whom 336 are from Bengaluru. In all, 1,780 people were discharged on Wednesday.