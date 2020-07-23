Two sisters in Karnataka's Belagavi die of cardiac arrest, shocked over brother's death

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a heart-wrenching incident in Belagavi, two sisters suffered a heart attack shocked over the sudden demise of their 57-year-old brother.

The deceased Abdulmajid Jamadar was a diabetic and was taken to a private hospital when he suffered chest pain on Tuesday but the hospital authorities denied admitting him and sought his COVID-19 test result. rushed

He was then to Belagavi civil hospital where his COVID-19 test was conducted. Even before the test result arrived, Jamadar died of acute chest pain. According to sources, the results later showed he was not having COVID-19.

Incidentally, when the news of his death broke, his 64-year-old sister Hussenbi Mulla suffered a massive heart attack shocked over the news while another sister Saharabi Sanadi (70) also had a cardiac arrest when the brother's body was brought home.

The funeral of the three was carried out at a time in their village, Pantbalekundri, 15-km from Belagavi.