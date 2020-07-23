STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two sisters in Karnataka's Belagavi die of cardiac arrest, shocked over brother's death

The funeral of the three was carried out at a time in their village, Pantbalekundri, 15-km from Belagavi.

Published: 23rd July 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a heart-wrenching incident in Belagavi, two sisters suffered a heart attack shocked over the sudden demise of their 57-year-old brother.

The deceased Abdulmajid Jamadar was a diabetic and was taken to a private hospital when he suffered chest pain on Tuesday but the hospital authorities denied admitting him and sought his COVID-19 test result. rushed

He was then to Belagavi civil hospital where his COVID-19 test was conducted. Even before the test result arrived, Jamadar died of acute chest pain. According to sources, the results later showed he was not having COVID-19.

Incidentally, when the news of his death broke, his 64-year-old sister Hussenbi Mulla suffered a massive heart attack shocked over the news while another sister Saharabi Sanadi (70) also had a cardiac arrest when the brother's body was brought home. 

The funeral of the three was carried out at a time in their village, Pantbalekundri, 15-km from Belagavi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belagavi sibling deaths cardiac arrest Belagavi sisters
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp