Waive property tax across Karnataka, says Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Highlighting the financial burden that citizens are facing due to the pandemic, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Wednesday appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to waive all property tax.

The appeal comes at a time when many property owners have raised concerns over paying taxes during a time when their businesses, salaries, incomes have been affected due to the lockdown and the pandemic.

In a tweet, he wrote that the government should waive all property taxes across the state for a year, on humanitarian grounds. “I urge Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to waive all property taxes, in urban local bodies and rural panchayats, for a period of one year on humanitarian grounds,” Shivakumar tweeted.