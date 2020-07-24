5,030 sharp spike in cases, tally crosses 80,000 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thursday brought a shocker for Karnataka, with 5,030 new coronavirus cases registered in 24 hours, with 2,207 of these from Bengaluru alone. This is the highest daily spike so far, taking the state tally to 80,863 cases.

In all, 97 deaths were reported, 48 of which were from Bengaluru alone. Once again, the State health department bulletin chose to omit patient details on contact, travel history, gender, age, district, etc. Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar were unreachable for comment on why patient details are not being revealed.

Raichur took second slot with 258 cases, followed by Kalaburagi with 229 cases, Dakshina Kannada with 218 and Belagavi with 214 cases.On the bright side, 2,071 people were discharged in a single day, 1,038 of whom were from Bengaluru and 301 from Dakshina Kannada.

Of 97 deaths, 67 were patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, 20 had Influenza-Like Illness, while 10 other deceased are still having their contacts traced. Of 640 people in the ICU, 361 are from Bengaluru Urban.