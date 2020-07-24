Aid for SC/STs to take up self-employment

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government will soon provide financial aid to the people from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe to take up self-employment. The beneficiaries will be those who lost their jobs or are facing financial crunch due to the pandemic-lockdown. This time, funds will be released directly from various boards and corporations that come under the Social Welfare Department, and not banks. A sum of Rs 50,000 per beneficiary will be given. Of which, Rs 25,000 will be from the State government and the remaining as loan.

This is expected to help those who would like to take up small businesses including vegetables and fruits selling through push cart, flower vendors, to sell fish and even sheep-rearing. Under the Social Welfare Department, there are six to seven corporations including Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, Ambedkar Development Corporation, Bhovi Development Corporation and Safai Karmachaari Development Corporation. All these corporations ensure the community benefits from the welfare schemes announced by the State government.

The department already provides funds to eligible beneficiaries through banks. However, the procedures are long-drawn. According to the sources from the Social Welfare Department, Deputy CM and Minister for Social Welfare Govind Karajol is keen on helping those who are facing issues due to lockdown. “Instead of releasing funds to beneficiaries through banks, it will be done through boards and corporations for faster disbursal. There are thousands of people from this community who have lost jobs, or not getting daily wages. They don’t have any financial support,” said an official. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary, said they will identify the beneficiaries assembly-wise.