BS Yediyurappa’s 5 take on Congress over ‘Kaurava’ jibe

BENGALURU: On a day the state witnessed over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, politicians in the state were engaged in their own ‘Kurukshetra’ on Thursday, with volleys as to who were the Kauravas and who the Pandavas.

It all started with Congress State President DK Shivakumar, while reiterating allegations of misappropriation of funds against the BS Yediyurappa government in Covid-19 procurements, referred to the BJP leaders as “Kauravas of Kaliyuga”.

Barely minutes later, an agitated Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was all set to counter Congress’ allegations. But he chose to let five of his ministers — almost as if in response to the Congress’ jibe of ‘Kauravas’ with his ‘Pandavas’— counter the opposition’s claims by revealing actual funds spent so far by each department.

“We have come here to respond just as the Pandavas responded to Kauravas. We are here, the Pancha Pandavas,” thundered Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who led the BJP charge. The ministers accused the Congress of politicising the pandemic.

The ministers — Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayana, Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, Dr K Sudhakar and Shivaram Hebbar took turns to rubbish the Congress charge while giving out details of funds spent by their ministries towards tackling Covid-19.

Home Minister Bommai even turned down the demand for a probe stating that an investigation into false allegations was not the solution. Officials have already presented all necessary documents to the Public Accounts Committee, he added.

At a joint press conference earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar tore into the government accusing its ministers of misappropriating money in the garb of procurement. "The total money spent on Covid management is Rs 4,167 crore whereas state Health Minister B Sriramulu says only Rs 324 crore has been spent. Equipment and materials were purchased at double or triple the cost. At least Rs 2,000 crore has been pocketed by ministers and officials," Siddaramaiah had alleged.