STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa’s 5 take on Congress over ‘Kaurava’ jibe

“We have come here to respond just as the Pandavas responded to Kauravas.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during a meeting with zonal in-charge ministers at Vidhana Soudha on Friday | express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day the state witnessed over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, politicians in the state were engaged in their own ‘Kurukshetra’ on Thursday, with volleys as to who were the Kauravas and who the Pandavas.

It all started with Congress State President DK Shivakumar, while reiterating allegations of misappropriation of funds against the BS Yediyurappa government in Covid-19 procurements, referred to the BJP leaders as “Kauravas of Kaliyuga”.

Barely minutes later, an agitated Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was all set to counter Congress’ allegations. But he chose to let five of his ministers — almost as if in response to the Congress’ jibe of ‘Kauravas’ with his ‘Pandavas’— counter the opposition’s claims by revealing actual funds spent so far by each department.

“We have come here to respond just as the Pandavas responded to Kauravas. We are here, the Pancha Pandavas,” thundered Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who led the BJP charge. The ministers accused the Congress of politicising the pandemic. 

The ministers — Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayana, Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, Dr K Sudhakar and Shivaram Hebbar took turns to rubbish the Congress charge while giving out details of funds spent by their ministries towards tackling Covid-19.

Home Minister Bommai even turned down the demand for a probe stating that an investigation into false allegations was not the solution. Officials have already presented all necessary documents to the Public Accounts Committee, he added.

At a joint press conference earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar tore into the government accusing its ministers of misappropriating money in the garb of procurement. “The total money spent on Covid management is Rs 4,167 crore whereas state Health Minister B Sriramulu says only Rs 324 crore has been spent. Equipment and materials were purchased at double or triple the cost. At least Rs 2,000 crore has been pocketed by ministers and officials,” Siddaramaiah had alleged.SEE: 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaurava BS Yediyurappa Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp