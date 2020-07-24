Education advisor urges Karnataka MLAs to adopt govt schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A letter has been submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to enforce a legislation wherein all 224 MLAs of the state adopt three government schools each in their respective constituencies.

Karnataka has about 54,000 government primary schools which are in need of a facelift. Professor M R Doreswamy, advisor to the state government on education reforms, had written to the CM recently, following which Magadi MLA A Manjunath adopted three schools.

“I kindly request all the remaining MLAs of Karnataka, corporate companies and philanthropists to come forward and adopt a minimum of three government schools each,” said Doreswamy.