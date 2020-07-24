STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New industry policy aims to keep Karnataka in top league

In a separate amendment to the Small Factories (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Bill, 2014, the cabinet exempted MSMEs with up to 20 employees from compliance.

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved a new Industrial Policy which increases the cap on quarterly overtime for labourers, under the Factories Act, 1948, to 125 hours from the existing 75 hours. Women workers can also be deployed on night shifts.

In a separate amendment to the Small Factories (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Bill, 2014, the cabinet exempted MSMEs with up to 20 employees from compliance. Focused on attracting investments of up to Rs 5 lakh crore and creating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, the cabinet on Thursday approved its New Industrial Policy 2020-2025.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the policy is aimed at maintaining Karnataka’s industrial growth rate at 10 per cent per annum. The cabinet brought in numerous changes in the form of ordinances in the run-up to the new industrial policy. “The changes made to land or labour rules are nothing but liberalisation of existing laws,” Shettar told The New Indian Express. 

