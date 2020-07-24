Violence against doctors: IMA writes to PM, CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Medical Association, New Delhi, and its Karnataka branch, as well as the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) have condemned Wednesday’s violence at the Civil Hospital in Belagavi where an ambulance was torched after a Covid-19 patient died.

They have also denounced the incident at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru where doctors were attacked by attendants of a patient. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, IMA-Karnataka said, “The recent spurt of attacks on doctors and hospitals is alarming. Though stringent ordinance on Epidemic Diseases Act was promulgated by your esteemed government, none of the above cases of violence on doctors, are being recorded in FIRs.”

The IMA referred to four incidents of violence in Karnataka in the last 25 days. The two other incidents include a treating physician who was manhandled and beaten while the ambulance driver who tried to protect the doctor was grievously hurt in Yelahanka. The other incident was where a government surgeon was mentally harassed, threatened, humiliated with verbal abuse in Moodigere, Chikkamagaluru.

“Doctors have been working day and night for the past 4-5 months due to the pandemic and such violence will further demotivate all healthcare workers,” said Dr Srinivas, state secretary, IMA Karnataka. In a press release, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) said that in order to condemn the violence on health care workers and to raise other issues, they have called for a nation-wide symbolic protest on July 24 where medicos will sport black bands.

They also demanded arrest and legal action against culprits involved in incidents in Belagavi and at KC General Hospital. They also condemned atrocities on doctors in Bidar and demanded action. Their other demands include ensuring safety protocols at all hospitals and Covid Care Centres, immediate release of funds towards hiked stipend, Covid duty and night duty allowances, ensuring adequate supply of N95 masks, face shields, surgical gowns in all non-Covid working areas, good quality PPEs for all Covid working areas, etc.

The IMA, Delhi, in a statement issued by Dr Rajan Sharma, national president and Dr R V Asokan, honorary secretary general, called for a comprehensive solution with a powerful deterrent central law. “Hospitals should be declared as safe zones and provided with three-layered security, solid investment in health with public infrastructure and human resources as focus,” they said.