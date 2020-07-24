STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What Rs 2k crore corruption? Ministers ask Congress

As part of migrant relief measures, Rs 56 crore was released for accommodation, food and clothes for 30 districts.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:30 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shooting down the Congress’ demand for an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment, five ministers of the BS Yediyurappa government lashed out at the opposition party, and presented figures of expenditure from their departments. This was in response to the Congress’ ‘Kaurava’ jibe, and demand to check accounts.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar took turns to delegitimise Congress allegations of misappropriation of about Rs 2,000 crore, while Health Minister B Sriramulu chose to remain silent. “From the Revenue department, Rs 232 crore has been released to PD accounts of District Commissioners.

As part of migrant relief measures, Rs 56 crore was released for accommodation, food and clothes for 30 districts. For quarantine, sample collection and screening for 30 districts, Rs 35 crore was released. In all, Rs 159 crore was spent,” said Ashoka. Referring to himself and his cabinet colleagues as ‘Pancha Pandavaru’, Ashoka compared the cost of ventilators bought in January 2019 during the JDS-Congress rule. “When there was no pandemic, they bought nine ventilators costing Rs 21.73 lakh, our only high-end ICU ventilator is about Rs 18.2 lakh,” he said. Shooting down the Congress’ demand for an investigation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “An investigation is not the solution.

Officials presented documents to Public Accounts Committee. If these allegations have any basis, an inquiry can be considered. We will not order one.” Ashwath Narayan said the Health department had spent only Rs 290 crore on equipment, while Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar listed out expenditure by his ministry. “We have spent only Rs 892 crore so far, including Rs 816 crore via DBT to construction workers. Of Rs 76 crore, Rs 25.27 crore was spent on food, Rs 44.89 crore on dry ration kits, Rs 1.43 crore on transportation of migrants,” he said. The strongest criticism came from Dr K Sudhakar. “My department has spent only Rs 33 crore to buy 140 ventilators, each costing Rs 13.30 lakh. If you (opposition) think you can resurrect Congress using corona, people will reject you,” he said.

