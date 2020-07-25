STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centre advises Karnataka, 8 other states to ramp up tests

In keeping with the ‘Test Track Treat’ strategy, the states were advised to ramp up testing with special focus on containment zones.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

In keeping with the ‘Test Track Treat’ strategy, the states were advised to ramp up testing with special focus on containment zones.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday reviewed the management of Covid-19 in Karnataka and eight other states which are driving the present spurt of the active caseload in the country and recommended urgently ramping up testing, strictly implementing containment plans, augmenting health infrastructure and ensuring effective clinical management.Apart from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam were issued the advisory. As part of Centre-state coordinated strategy for effective containment and management of the pandemic, a high-level virtual review meeting was chaired by Gauba along with the chief secretaries and health secretaries of the nine states. 

In keeping with the ‘Test Track Treat’ strategy, the states were advised to ramp up testing with special focus on containment zones. Areas of concern with respect to low testing in certain states was highlighted and it was reiterated that sustained and aggressive testing was crucial for early identification of cases to prevent spread of infection.

Gauba stressed the need for prompt and proper delineation of containment zones as per guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and intensive contact tracing and house-to-house active case search within the containment zones to effectively break the chain of transmission, besides identifying buffer zones outside the containment zones and continued surveillance of SARI/ILI cases.

Gauba advised having a clear focus on health infrastructure availability, including the requisite number of beds, oxygen and ventilators across the state with implementation of clinical protocols ensuring the prescribed quality of care and seamless patient management. Effective ambulance management with zero refusal rate was also highlighted in the review meeting. The Cabinet Secretary also emphasized on the imperative of keeping the fatality rates low. For this, mapping of high-risk population must be done, particularly the elderly and aged people and those with co-morbidities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Covid-19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp