Gokak court issues summons to Karnataka CM Yediyurappa for poll code violation

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A JMFC court in Gokak has issued summons to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with his alleged violation of model code of conduct during the by-polls held in November last year.

The CM had allegedly called upon the Veerashaiva Lingayat community voters during his election rally at Valmiki Stadium, Gokak on November November 23 to ensure that their votes did not split. He had attempted to consolidate the Veerashaiva voters in Gokak where Lingayat Veerashaiva is one of the dominant communities.

However, the Investigating Officer into the case from Gokak Town Police Station where the case against CM was registered had filed a B-report in the court making an appeal to dismiss the case.

While taking up the case, the court apparently rejected the B-report and summoned the CM.

It may be noted that BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi had registered a landslide victory in the bypolls held in November last year defeating his nearest rival Lakhan Jarkiholi. Jarkiholi was strongly supported by the traditional BJP voters and he managed to register his 6th consecutive victory as MLA.