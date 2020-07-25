HC notice to Karnataka on amendments to Stone Crushers Act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government, on a PIL questioning the validity of an ordinance passed to bring amendments to the provisions of Karnataka Regulation of Stone Crushers Act, 2011, allegedly to aid and support the mining and crusher lobby.

Hearing the petition filed by R Anjaneya Reddy, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H P Sandesh issued notice to the Chief Secretary; Secretary, Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs; and Principal Secretary, Department of Mines and Geology.

Contending that the Karnataka Regulation of Stone Crushers (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, and subsequent amendments were against constitutional principles and doctrine of public trust, the petitioner stated that they were brought in violation of Article 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. He alleged the government misused the Governor’s ordinance-making power, and thereby, violated Article 214 to protect private individuals’ interest, rather than protecting the environment.