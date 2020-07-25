In drunken brawl, man kills friend in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Shirva police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 45-year-old friend under the influence of alcohol.

Police sources said the victim is Hemanth Poojari. He and his friend, who is now the accused - Albert D'Souza used to be partners and consumed alcohol routinely.

On Friday evening, a quarrel erupted between the duo and Albert hit Hemanth using a wooden log.

Due to the impact of the hit, Hemanth died on the spot. Albert tried to hush up the incident by burning the body of Hemanth, however locals who got to know about it informed the police.

Shirva police station sub inspector Shreeshaila Muragod told The New Indian Express that Albert was arrested on Saturday morning and the accused admitted to the crime.

He has been charged under sections of 302 and 201 of IPC. The accused will be produced before the court later in the day, he added. Both the accused and the victim had criminal past, sources added.