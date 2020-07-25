STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In drunken brawl, man kills friend in Udupi

On Friday evening, a quarrel erupted between the duo and Albert hit Hemanth using a wooden log.

Published: 25th July 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Shirva police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 45-year-old friend under the influence of alcohol.

Police sources said the victim is Hemanth Poojari. He and his friend, who is now the accused - Albert D'Souza used to be partners and consumed alcohol routinely.

On Friday evening, a quarrel erupted between the duo and Albert hit Hemanth using a wooden log.

Due to the impact of the hit, Hemanth died on the spot. Albert tried to hush up the incident by burning the body of Hemanth, however locals who got to know about it informed the police.

Shirva police station sub inspector Shreeshaila Muragod told The New Indian Express that Albert was arrested on Saturday morning and the accused admitted to the crime.

He has been charged under sections of 302 and 201 of IPC. The accused will be produced before the court later in the day, he added. Both the accused and the victim had criminal past, sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Udupi murder Udupi crime
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp