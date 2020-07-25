MLCs to take oath, but cabinet hopefuls have a long wait

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the five nominated MLCs take oath on Monday, two of them will be remembered as being instrumental in bringing this government to power, almost exactly a year ago. CP Yogeshwar, former minister and Vokkaliga leader, was the one who sowed the seeds back in 2018, when the Congress-JDS coalition government was still in power, and had suggested the strategy to woo MLAs. He found a ready ear in BS Yediyurappa, who badly wanted to become Chief Minister again, and prove his mettle.

Adagur Vishwanath, a Kuruba, will be remembered as president of the then ruling party, the JDS, who helped the rebels reach the critical mark of 17 MLAs. It is no secret that both Yogeshwar and Vishwanath have been longing to be ministers. But after they take oath on Monday, they have a long wait for ministry expansion.Party insiders and reliable sources suggest that they will have to wait until October to join the ministry. . Planning may start in September, and finalising the changes, after deliberations and discussions, may happen only in October.

They suggest that it may not be a simple expansion because there are only three vacancies, and this may involve a reshuffle, with some ministers being dropped. Those likely to be inducted are Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali and S Angara. Three full-time politicians CP Yogeshwara, Adagur H Vishwanath and Bharati Shetty will take charge as MLCs.