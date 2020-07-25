STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru tops Karnataaka in Covid-19 fatality rate

It was a Black Friday for Mysuru as the district reported its highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 281 positives and six deaths. 

Published: 25th July 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

​In the last three days, the district has reported 542 cases and 19 deaths, while only 75 recovered patients have been discharged.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: It was a Black Friday for Mysuru as the district reported its highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 281 positives and six deaths. What is more worrying is the fact that the district has topped the mortality rate chart at 4.3%, while the state average is less than half of that at 2%. The district has so far reported 99 Covid deaths, including that of a 14-year-old boy and two women in 25 to 30 year age group. Mysuru has recorded 31 deaths per million population, while Karnataka has 26.3 deaths per million.

In the last three days, the district has reported 542 cases and 19 deaths, while only 75 recovered patients have been discharged. The recovery rate of Mysuru has also come down drastically and as on Friday, the district had a recovery rate of 30.5%, while the state average was 36.5%.Senior officials attributed the increase in cases to more testing and a large number of employees at JK Tyres testing positive.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar told TNIE, “RT-PCR, rapid antigen tests and testing at three private hospitals are all going on parallelly. The rise in Covid deaths is because fatalities from neighbouring districts are also being added. Patients from Mandya and Chamarajanagar are referred to Mysuru, and they expire here. Majority of deaths are of patients with heavy comorbidities,” he said.As on Friday, Mysuru had reported 2,450 cases, of whom 749 have been discharged, while 1,602 are being treated. In all, 229 patients are at Covid hospitals, while 670 are under home isolation. A total of 35,871 samples have been tested so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fatality rate Mysuru Karnataaka Covid-19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp