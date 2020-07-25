Mysuru tops Karnataaka in Covid-19 fatality rate

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: It was a Black Friday for Mysuru as the district reported its highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 281 positives and six deaths. What is more worrying is the fact that the district has topped the mortality rate chart at 4.3%, while the state average is less than half of that at 2%. The district has so far reported 99 Covid deaths, including that of a 14-year-old boy and two women in 25 to 30 year age group. Mysuru has recorded 31 deaths per million population, while Karnataka has 26.3 deaths per million.

In the last three days, the district has reported 542 cases and 19 deaths, while only 75 recovered patients have been discharged. The recovery rate of Mysuru has also come down drastically and as on Friday, the district had a recovery rate of 30.5%, while the state average was 36.5%.Senior officials attributed the increase in cases to more testing and a large number of employees at JK Tyres testing positive.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar told TNIE, “RT-PCR, rapid antigen tests and testing at three private hospitals are all going on parallelly. The rise in Covid deaths is because fatalities from neighbouring districts are also being added. Patients from Mandya and Chamarajanagar are referred to Mysuru, and they expire here. Majority of deaths are of patients with heavy comorbidities,” he said.As on Friday, Mysuru had reported 2,450 cases, of whom 749 have been discharged, while 1,602 are being treated. In all, 229 patients are at Covid hospitals, while 670 are under home isolation. A total of 35,871 samples have been tested so far.