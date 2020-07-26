Farmers to protest with ‘Farmlands not for sale’ boards

By Express News Service

MYSURU: To step up their campaign against the ordinance on Land Reforms Act, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) announced that its members will put up “Farmlands not for sale” boards across all villages in the state from August 8. KRRS president Badagalpura Nagendra tod the media in Mysuru on Saturday, “There is no difference between the Quit India Movement and this ordinance.

Back then, it was the British against us and now it is the corporates and ruling class. With the ordinance, they want to take advantage of hapless farmers.” The farmers’ forum also plans a statewide sensitisation campaign, asking farmers to be wary of purchases by non-farmers under the ordinance.

Nagendra said that his meeting with Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah does not amount to politicising the protest. “We have maintained a distance from all political parties. We welcome them to oppose the ordinance,” he said. He also opposed online classes for students, saying villages still lack proper cellphone, internet and even power connections and said the government has acted under pressure from private institutions.