STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Floods add to Covid crisis in Karnataka

But accommodating people hit by floods at the community centres will be a big challenge for the administration as the number of Covid cases in the State continue to surge.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

As floods played havoc in North Karnataka in 2019, the Army played a crucial role in rescuing people in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Raichur and Yadgir | EXPRESS

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State, struggling to fight the pandemic, will soon have to face another challenge. With the Met department warning of heavy rains in August and September, the State government has to brace for floods in the coming weeks.

But accommodating people hit by floods at the community centres will be a big challenge for the administration as the number of Covid cases in the State continue to surge. On Saturday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that they have identified 1,980 villages in the State which are floodprone. As many as 51.81 lakh people are expected to be affected.

He said they have identified 1,747 relief centres, including schools and colleges, community centres located nearby to accommodate the villagers during the floods. “A sum of 1,144 crore has been released to the concerned Deputy Commissioners for the flood management. A coordination committee will be constituted in the next one week.

A nodal officer will be deputed to each village to be overall in charge,’’ the minister said. Official sources from the Revenue department said that last year too they had faced floods and accommodated people in large numbers at the relief centres for weeks together. “This year, the situation is not the same. We have Covid to consider. Accommodating large number of people in one place is scary. With continuous rain, people tend to fall sick.

If anyone tested positive in any of these centres, the situation will turn worse,’’ sources said. Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad said they have identified community halls and schools which will be sanitized regularly. “We shall also make provision for hand wash and masks. We will ensure some distance is maintained,’’ he added. He said separate quarantine centres will also be set up, if such a situation arises. Apart from providing them food, blankets and other materials, the State will have the additional inancial burden – providing masks, sanitiser and taking other measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp