Floods add to Covid crisis in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State, struggling to fight the pandemic, will soon have to face another challenge. With the Met department warning of heavy rains in August and September, the State government has to brace for floods in the coming weeks.

But accommodating people hit by floods at the community centres will be a big challenge for the administration as the number of Covid cases in the State continue to surge. On Saturday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that they have identified 1,980 villages in the State which are floodprone. As many as 51.81 lakh people are expected to be affected.

He said they have identified 1,747 relief centres, including schools and colleges, community centres located nearby to accommodate the villagers during the floods. “A sum of 1,144 crore has been released to the concerned Deputy Commissioners for the flood management. A coordination committee will be constituted in the next one week.

A nodal officer will be deputed to each village to be overall in charge,’’ the minister said. Official sources from the Revenue department said that last year too they had faced floods and accommodated people in large numbers at the relief centres for weeks together. “This year, the situation is not the same. We have Covid to consider. Accommodating large number of people in one place is scary. With continuous rain, people tend to fall sick.

If anyone tested positive in any of these centres, the situation will turn worse,’’ sources said. Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad said they have identified community halls and schools which will be sanitized regularly. “We shall also make provision for hand wash and masks. We will ensure some distance is maintained,’’ he added. He said separate quarantine centres will also be set up, if such a situation arises. Apart from providing them food, blankets and other materials, the State will have the additional inancial burden – providing masks, sanitiser and taking other measures.