Insurance for Congress corona warriors

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will provide insurance under its Arogya Hasta scheme to its members working as coronavirus warriors.

File photo of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar holds a meeting at the KPCC office| Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will provide insurance under its Arogya Hasta scheme to its members working as coronavirus warriors. Party president DK Shivakumar constituted a 20-member committee, headed by MLA Ajay Singh, to prepare a list of warriors in consultation with party leaders in all assembly segments. On Saturday, Shivakumar held a meeting with Singh and other leaders to discuss implementation of the initiative.

“The aim is to help the government in the fight against Covid-19. Our corona warriors will visit houses with thermal scanners and pulse oximeters to check the health of citizens. If required, they will refer people to hospitals,” said M Ramalingaiah, former KPCC secretary and part of the 20-member committee.
Two Congress corona warriors will be assigned to each panchayat and ward, who will work similar to ASHA workers in assisting the local administration. The party has identified 15,000 youth who will work as warriors across the state.

