STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Anand Singh, whose swab was collected on Friday, was found infected with the coronavirus on Saturday night.

Published: 26th July 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari

Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Forest Minister Anand Singh who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday has been home quarantined in Hosapete.He is the second cabinet minister to get infected with coronavirus after Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi. Singh is asymptomatic and is under treatment at his residence in Hosapete.

Last week, Singh’s car driver had tested positive and after which doctors had suggested Singh to undergo a Covid-19 test. On Saturday, he tested positive after he underwent a Rapid Antigen Test.Singh is one of several politicians to have testes positive for Covid-19. They include Hoovina Hadagali MLA P T Parameshwar Naik. Both these leaders have attended several programmes in the recent past. The administration is now trying to trace those came in contact with Singh in the last few days.

“We have suggested that the minister take rest at least for a week and maintain social distancing. For the last 10 days,  he was busy holding meetings in Ballari and visiting several places.He has also interacted with several party workers and his followers. We have asked people to get tested if they had come in contact with Singh in the last few days,” said a senior doctor from Ballari.

On Sunday, Ballari reported the highest single day spike of 597 Covid-19 cases.  The district has so far reported 4,046 positive cases, including 2,349 active cases.Many Congress leaders tested positive after D K Shivakumar’s Pratigna Divas event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anand Singh COVID 19 Coronavirus Karnataka coronavirus cases
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp