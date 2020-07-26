Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Forest Minister Anand Singh who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday has been home quarantined in Hosapete.He is the second cabinet minister to get infected with coronavirus after Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi. Singh is asymptomatic and is under treatment at his residence in Hosapete.

Last week, Singh’s car driver had tested positive and after which doctors had suggested Singh to undergo a Covid-19 test. On Saturday, he tested positive after he underwent a Rapid Antigen Test.Singh is one of several politicians to have testes positive for Covid-19. They include Hoovina Hadagali MLA P T Parameshwar Naik. Both these leaders have attended several programmes in the recent past. The administration is now trying to trace those came in contact with Singh in the last few days.

“We have suggested that the minister take rest at least for a week and maintain social distancing. For the last 10 days, he was busy holding meetings in Ballari and visiting several places.He has also interacted with several party workers and his followers. We have asked people to get tested if they had come in contact with Singh in the last few days,” said a senior doctor from Ballari.

On Sunday, Ballari reported the highest single day spike of 597 Covid-19 cases. The district has so far reported 4,046 positive cases, including 2,349 active cases.Many Congress leaders tested positive after D K Shivakumar’s Pratigna Divas event.