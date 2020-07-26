STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka sees highest one-day spurt of 5,199 COVID-19 cases, total rises to 96,141

There are 58,417 active cases including 632 in the ICUs whereas the 2,088 discharges on Sunday took the total discharges to 35,838, the department said in the bulletin.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

COVID19, Coronavirus, Sanitiser, Snitisation

For representaitonal purposes (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday witnessed the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 5,199 additions, taking the aggregate in the state to 96,141, while 82 succumbed to the virus, the health department said.

There are 58,417 active cases including 632 in the ICUs whereas the 2,088 discharges on Sunday took the total discharges to 35,838, the department said in the bulletin.

The positive cases were led by Bengaluru urban district with 1,950 infections, followed by 579 in Ballari, 230 in Mysuru, 213 in Bengaluru Rural, 199 in Dakshina Kannada among other districts.

Bengaluru urban continued to record highest number of deaths.

The city has seen 891 deaths so far including 29 on Sunday.

While Dakshina Kannada district reported 7 deaths, six each occurred in Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Dharwad and five each in Mysuru and Tumakuru.

Most of those who died were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and Influenza Like Illness.

Among the 632 in the ICU across the state, 353 are in Bengaluru, 37 in Dharwad and 29 in Kalaburagi, the health department said.

It added that as many as 74,475 primary contacts and 64,033 secondary contacts are under observation.

As many as 33,565 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the cumulative total to 11.76 lakh, the department said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp