Labour, land laws only relaxed: Jagadish Shettar

BENGALURU: With losses due to the lockdown running into lakhs of crores of rupees, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has his eyes set on a Rs 5 lakh crore investment target in the next five years and creation of 20 lakh jobs.

To realise this, Shettar has driven his ministry to draft and then the cabinet to approve the New Industrial Policy 2020-2025. Right from amendments to Land Reforms Act to passing ordinances amending labour laws, Shettar has played the key role in policy changes to attract investments.

The seeds of industrial policy reform were sown in Davos last year when Shettar accompanied Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to the WEF.