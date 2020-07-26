STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No comorbidity, but Karnataka’s oldest Covid patient dies

The state’s oldest Covid-positive patient — a 105-year-old man — passed away on Saturday at 9 am after his condition deteriorated on Friday.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s oldest Covid-positive patient — a 105-year-old man — passed away on Saturday at 9 am after his condition deteriorated on Friday. The retired government accountant and resident of Basaveshwaranagar caught the virus from his caretaker, and was diagnosed with Influenza-Like Illness before being admitted at Pristine Hospital and Research Centre on June 20.

Initially, his condition was stable, and he was admitted to the Covid ward. However, on Wednesday, he was shifted to the ICU as his blood pressure had started to fall. On Friday morning, his condition worsened, and he was put on a non-invasive ventilator support.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr HM Prasanna, managing director, Pristine Hospital, said, “When the patient’s blood pressure started to fall, we hydrated him and he was stable. On Friday, we saw that his cell count was high and we assumed it was sepsis. He was then put on ventilator support. However in the evening, his oxygen saturation levels dropped drastically, and we intubated him with ventilator support.

When a patient’s condition deteriorates like this, especially if they are 80 years and above, it is difficult to revive them.”  Initially, the hospital didn’t have Remdesivir and Dr Prasanna had requested Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to supply some. When this didn’t work, the hospital procured it from a pharmaceutical company. “He didn’t have any comorbidity - it was the age factor at play here,” the doctor added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka oldest Covid patient death COVID 19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp