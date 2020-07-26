Squad confirms overcharging; 22 patients get refund

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Karnataka with the State hitting the 90,000-plus mark with 5,072 cases, bringing the total tally to 90,942 cases. However, the good news on Saturday was that the State saw the highest single-day discharge of 2,403, taking the total to 33,750.

With the cases seeing a sharp rise, the complaints of non-availability of beds and private hospitals fleecing or refusing to admit patients have been pouring in. Interestingly, the seven squads consisting of IAS and IPS officers that was recently tasked with the responsibility to ensure bed availability and reservation found several hospitals flouting the norms.

In one such case, the team led by two officers Harsh Gupta and D Roopa ensured that 22 patients got a refund of Rs 24 lakh which was taken illegally by a private hospital in Bengaluru. The officers found that the hospital in RR Nagar was collecting Rs 1 lakh as advance to admit a Covid-19 patient. According to sources, the private hospitals are not happy with the cap on the fee.

“One of the issues we found is that the number of beds available is not the exact number shown by the BBMP. We have asked the hospitals to update the bed availability so that the BBMP does not send more patients there,” Roopa, IPS officer, told TNSE.

Officers in-charge of six other teams also informed TNSE of similar discrepancies. “There are so many beds vacant. We have been telling them to allot the beds. We are awaiting a clear order from the government so that private hospitals abide by it,” said Alok Kumar, senior officer in-charge of four hospitals along with Gaurav Gupta.