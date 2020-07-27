STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BS Yediyurappa to release book, film on achievements

The event, like his address to the state, will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa completed one year in office on Sunday, and a digital event to mark the occasion will be held on Monday. In keeping with Sunday lockdown norms, Yediyurappa chose to postpone his government’s anniversary bash by a day, and given the pandemic crisis, the 78-year-old four-time CM will unveil a book on his government’s achievements over the past year. The event, like his address to the state, will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

With the theme ‘Savaalugala Varsha, Parihaarada Sparsha’ (Healing touch in a year of challenges), the event will include screening of a 10-minute docu-film about Yediyurappa and his cabinet’s administration.

Right from floods in August last year to the current pandemic, the docu-film and the book will capture the administrative decisions Yediyurappa’s government had to take at times of crisis, including initiatives, achievements, success stories of all departments in the last one year.

“To mark the first anniversary since I took oath as Chief Minister of the State, I will submit my government’s work report to the people of the State through a simple online event at 11 am on Monday, July 27. The event will be telecast live,” the CM tweeted on Sunday.

On Sunday, the CM received a booklet put together by the Cooperatives Department under S T Somashekhar, ever since he took charge as minister earlier this year. The book, scheduled to be
released on Monday, however, will document achievements of all departments, key budget announcements, challenges faced due to Covid-19 and assistance and aid provided by the government.

B S Yediyurappa
