Cash drying up, teachers appeal to minister for help

State of education: virus hits sector hard — students unable to pay fees, teachers in distress

BENGALURU: “I am a Master of Computer Applications graduate, have built a school after much toiling, employed more women, educated hundreds, given refuge to women, and now I am made to seek refuge. Who should I beg to take care of my parents? You have given money to auto drivers, praised doctors, but those who educated them, the teachers, should be looked after first. We were living a life of self-respect, but now our lives our ruined...” this was the piteous voice message a school administrator sent to Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Another private school teacher sent a similar message. She said she has been taking care of her household of five with a monthly pay of Rs  11,000, but since the lockdown, the school administration had reduced pay to Rs  4,000.Ever since the minister’s order to schools not to pressure parents into paying fees, the teacher said parents have not come forward to pay, and this has affected their salaries. Despite schools taking up online classes, children are not studying either, she added.  Theirs is not an isolated struggle. Lakhs of private school teachers are in a similar crisis.

Former Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Basavaraj Horatti recently wrote to the government, drawing attention to the distress of teachers from private unaided schools. Citing the instance of a teacher in Yellapur allegedly jumping into a river and committing suicide, he said, “More such tragic incidents are likely to occur if the government does not reach out to teachers soon.”

RTE funds not disbursed

Horatti, along with MLC Maritibbe Gowda and former MLC Puttanna, expressed displeasure over the education department’s disbursal of RTE funds. They alleged that the department had failed to transfer funds to schools even 45 days after the revenue department had released the first instalment of Rs  275 crore, for the year 2019-20.

In separate letters to Kumar, they attributed this failure to the attitude of the RTE division. They said the deputy directors for public information and block education officers remained helpless in dispensing money to schools. They also alleged that there were irregularities in the disbursal of RTE funds in 2018-19, and slammed the government for stating that private unaided schools running on government land obtained at subsidised rates did not qualify for RTE funds.

