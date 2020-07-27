STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid-cured netas on awareness drive

Ravi said that he will also reach out to people through social media to tell them that overcoming fear is the key.

Published: 27th July 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raring to go after recovering from Covid-19, a bunch of political leaders are now in mission mode to build confidence among their constituents that the disease can be overcome after all, while stressing on the need to stay safe and follow medical protocols. While stressing on the importance of early identification and treatment, some of them have been visiting Covid patients, while a few others have started Covid war rooms in their respective constituencies.

Minister for Tourism and Kannada and Culture, C T Ravi, who tested negative after following a strict regimen of ayurvedic medicines, two-hour walks and an hour of other exercises, said he plans to tour Chikkamagaluru district along with Dr M Mohan Alva of the Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, Dr Giridhar Kaje of Bengaluru, and tell people not to panic, but to focus on improving their immunity levels.
Ravi said that he will also reach out to people through social media to tell them that overcoming fear is the key. “I have put together a team to ensure honourable funerals for the dead who have no one to do the last rites.”

Kunigal MLA Ranganath Doddaiah had a Facebook live session on Sunday wherein he asked people not to panic.He said he has set up a Covid war room in his constituency where detailed monitoring of ILI-SARI cases is being done.

“Most of the people who are infected get better with treatment. It is important to identify the symptoms early. I had body pain while my son had loss of taste. Along with fever, these are sure symptoms and cannot be ignored. I want to go house to house in my constituency and make people more aware. We are exploring facilities like schools, colleges and hostels to set up care centres for asymptomatic Covid patients”, he said.

Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, who had quarantined himself after Ranganath tested positive, had later attended a funeral wearing a Personal Protection Equipment kit to dispel misconceptions among people. The two leaders are planning a massive awareness drive in the coming days.

Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh expressed concern over the exploding Covid cases in Kalaburagi district. “I will set up Covid care centres in the constituency in consultation with the district authorities wherever possible”, he added.Other political leaders who were affected by Covid include MLAs Bharath Shetty, H K Kumaraswamy, B Shivanna and MLC M K Pranesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 political leaders
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp