Covid-cured netas on awareness drive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raring to go after recovering from Covid-19, a bunch of political leaders are now in mission mode to build confidence among their constituents that the disease can be overcome after all, while stressing on the need to stay safe and follow medical protocols. While stressing on the importance of early identification and treatment, some of them have been visiting Covid patients, while a few others have started Covid war rooms in their respective constituencies.

Minister for Tourism and Kannada and Culture, C T Ravi, who tested negative after following a strict regimen of ayurvedic medicines, two-hour walks and an hour of other exercises, said he plans to tour Chikkamagaluru district along with Dr M Mohan Alva of the Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, Dr Giridhar Kaje of Bengaluru, and tell people not to panic, but to focus on improving their immunity levels.

Ravi said that he will also reach out to people through social media to tell them that overcoming fear is the key. “I have put together a team to ensure honourable funerals for the dead who have no one to do the last rites.”

Kunigal MLA Ranganath Doddaiah had a Facebook live session on Sunday wherein he asked people not to panic.He said he has set up a Covid war room in his constituency where detailed monitoring of ILI-SARI cases is being done.

“Most of the people who are infected get better with treatment. It is important to identify the symptoms early. I had body pain while my son had loss of taste. Along with fever, these are sure symptoms and cannot be ignored. I want to go house to house in my constituency and make people more aware. We are exploring facilities like schools, colleges and hostels to set up care centres for asymptomatic Covid patients”, he said.

Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, who had quarantined himself after Ranganath tested positive, had later attended a funeral wearing a Personal Protection Equipment kit to dispel misconceptions among people. The two leaders are planning a massive awareness drive in the coming days.

Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh expressed concern over the exploding Covid cases in Kalaburagi district. “I will set up Covid care centres in the constituency in consultation with the district authorities wherever possible”, he added.Other political leaders who were affected by Covid include MLAs Bharath Shetty, H K Kumaraswamy, B Shivanna and MLC M K Pranesh.