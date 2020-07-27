Despite oppositon, efforts for water-sharing between Karnataka and Maharashtra pick pace

Mahesh M Goudar By

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Despite stiff opposition from the elected members of Vijayapura and Bagalkot, serious efforts are going on between Karnataka and Maharashtra to break the deadlock since one year for water exchange between both the states.

In a recently convened meeting between Water Resources Ministers of both states held in Mumbai to constitute joint flood management and monitoring committee – Maharashtra Water Resources minister Jayant Patil asked his Karnataka counterpart Ramesh Jarkiholi to release 4 tmc water from the state during the monsoon to Sangli in exchange for the release of the agreed upon same quantum of water during summer.

Jarkiholi hinted that there is a possibility of breaking the ice between both the states as he had assured on looking into the proposal.

Speaking to The New Indian Express in Almatti, he said, "It is true that Maharashtra has demanded two to 3 tmc of water during monsoon in exchange of water that is released by them during summer to Karnataka. The decision will be made only after it is deliberated on by all the stakeholders and the experts. I will also discuss the same in the cabinet and Chief Minister before taking a final call."

Karnataka had paid a sum of nearly Rs 2 crore annually to get around 3 to 4 tmc of water from the neighbouring state for a decade from 2004. The Karnataka government had come up with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra for water release to Krishna River during summer in order to address the water crisis in the Vijayapura and Bagalkot region.

The agreement continued till 2014, thereafter, it has released water only twice, that is, in 2016 and 2017 without taking any sum from Karnataka. Instead Maharashtra proposed the water for water MoU, which is strongly opposed by the elected members of Vijayapura and Bagalkot, since four years.

According to sources,"Maharashtra is urging the state government to release 4 tmc water from Tubachi-Bableshwar Lift Irrigation Project (T-B LIP), which has been implemented at the cost of Rs 3,700 crore, to Jath taluka, which is distanced at 30km from Tikota taluk of Vijayapura, of Sangli district."

At present the state government has allotted 6.5tmc water, which will irrigate around 52,000 hectares of land in Vijayapura and Bagalkot, to the Tubachi-Babaleshwar Lift Irrigation Project. This project itself a brainchild of Congress leader and legislator MB Patil, who had good rapport with the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to get the sufficient funds for implementation of the scheme.

Opposition

Opposing the water for water exchange agreement former Water Resources Minister and MLA MB Patil, said, "It is impossible to release 4tmc of water from Tubach-Bableshwar to Jath taluka from the existing infrastructure. We had promised them of providing around 0.5 tmc water to fill the lakes or other small water bodies recently. If they are ready to come up with a separate infrastructure including installation of high capacity motors to pump water at their own expenses, we don’t have any objections. But it is unfeasible to provide water from Tubachi-Bableshwar."

Even Bagalkot MP PC Gaddigoudar had strongly opposed the same agreement when then Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar convened a meeting with elected members and stakeholders of the Vijayapura and Bagalkot in Belagavi.

"In summer, we are highly dependent on water release from Maharashtra to Krishna River, however, there has been no water deficit for a couple of years. We will make an amicable settlement on water for water exchange. The state government is the policy maker and the final decision will be left with them," stated Gaddigoudar.

Jamkhandi MLA Anand Nyamgouda said, "We cannot allot the water only from Tubachi-Bableshwar instead we can supply water from other lift irrigation projects to release the agreed quantum of water. We are ready to release water if and only Maharashtra is ready to bear the expenses of the project."

Asking state government to be cautious before making inking the agreement, activist Ashok Chandargi, president of Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee reiterated, "At the cost of farmers of Vijayapura and Bagalkot the state government should not yield to the pressure of Maharashtra. When DK Shivakumar was Water Resources Minister in the alliance government, the move (water to water exchange) was strongly opposed tooth and nail by the elected members."

"However, the surplus amount of water can be released in monsoon if and only if Maharashtra bears the expenses of developing necessary infrastructure for the supply of water to Jath from Karnataka. The state government should sign the pact cautiously without affecting the water supply to Tubachi-Bableshwar project," stated activist Chandargi.