Government committed to soldiers’ welfare, says CM Yediyurappa on Kargil anniversary

Yediyurappa said that Karnataka government had given due compensation to the families of the Kargil martyrs and the soldiers who were injured.

Published: 27th July 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police and military personnel pay tribute to martyred soldiers on Kargil Diwas in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Describing Kargil Vijay Diwas as a symbol of India’s valour and sacrifices, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that his government is committed to the welfare of soldiers.
Paying tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on its 21st anniversary, Yediyurappa said his government always stood by the soldiers and families of those who laid down their lives to protect the borders of the country.

“The government is always committed to the welfare of soldiers. Karnataka has formed a separate department for the welfare of soldiers and their families,” he said.He was addressing soldiers and their families at the National Military Memorial Park at an event organised by the Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Department, which comes under the state Home Department,

Yediyurappa said that Karnataka government had given due compensation to the families of the Kargil martyrs and the soldiers who were injured.“The sacrifices of our soldiers will remain etched in our memories forever. The tale of the 527 soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to save our country, is a constant source of inspiration for our youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister also noted Karnataka’s contributions to the Indian Army and said the state had given two Generals, one Field Marshal, many army officers and innumerable soldiers to protect the
country’s borders.

