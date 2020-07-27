STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka keeping tabs on Al Hind

The UN report also analyses operations of terror modules operating in South India, including Karnataka.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the State government has taken cognisance of the United Nations report on terrorism, and the presence of the Al Hind outfit in the region.

Bommai told TNIE, ‘’The government has taken serious note of the report. Based on operations in the past couple of years, an Al Hind module was busted in January 2020, while a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) module was busted in 2018-19. The NIA handled both cases, in which about 50 people were arrested.”

Karnataka is in touch with central agencies and neighbouring states, and is keeping vigil on suspects and their sympathisers, Bommai said. “Terror modules keep changing identities and their sympathisers too change. Yet, in spite of this challenge, Karnataka has been able to identify and bust these new entities continuously. The government is working on it as there are several cases which point to links across borders. More steps are being considered to strengthen internal security mechanism and communication system with other states and central agencies,” Bommai said.

