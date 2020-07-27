Three medical staff escape fire in BIMS hospital in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Three medical staff members including a doctor escaped with minor injuries, after a fire broke at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), in Belagavi on Sunday evening. The incident was caused after an oxygen cylinder leaked, resulting in fire in the COVID ward.

According to sources, while changing the oxygen cylinder of a ventilator in the COVID emergency ward, it caught fire due to leakage. A nurse, one ward boy, and a doctor were injured in the incident. However, the medical staff of the ward succeeded in extinguishing the fire, immediately. Due to this, any untoward incident was avoided. Tension prevailed following rumors in the city that there was an oxygen cylinder blast in BIMS hospital.

The injured medical staff members have been provided with medical aid and are said to be safe.