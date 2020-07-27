STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Three medical staff escape fire in BIMS hospital in Belagavi

According to sources, while changing the oxygen cylinder of a ventilator in the COVID emergency ward, it caught fire due to leakage.

Published: 27th July 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

The leaked oxygen cylinder kept outside BIMS hospital premises after the fire was put out, in Belagavi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Ashishkrishna HP)

BELAGAVI: Three medical staff members including a doctor escaped with minor injuries, after a fire broke at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), in Belagavi on Sunday evening. The incident was caused after an oxygen cylinder leaked, resulting in fire in the COVID ward.

 According to sources, while changing the oxygen cylinder of a ventilator in the COVID emergency ward, it caught fire due to leakage. A nurse, one ward boy, and a doctor were injured in the incident. However, the medical staff of the ward succeeded in extinguishing the fire,  immediately. Due to this, any untoward incident was avoided. Tension prevailed following rumors in the city that there was an oxygen cylinder blast in BIMS hospital.

 The injured medical staff members have been provided with medical aid and are said to be safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belagavi hospital fire
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp