Actor Darshan plant saplings

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is also the brand ambassador for the Karnataka Forest Department, visited the Anti Poaching Camps in the MM Hills Wildlife Division, and planted saplings to mark World Nature Conservation Day. Deputy Conservator of Forest, MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, V Yedukondalu said the actor was featured in four awareness videos made by the forest department. Actor Chikkanna was also present.