BSY will complete his full term: Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister for Water Resources and Belagavi district incharge Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday said, “I congratulate CM BS Yediyurappa for successfully completing one year in office. He took charge at a crucial juncture and successfully faced a series of problems and challenges like floods and Covid-19. He will deliver good governance for the remainder of his term. We will face the 2023 elections under Yediyurappa’s leadership.”

On the visit of Deputy CM Laxman Savadi to Delhi, Jarkiholi said, “I am a common worker of the BJP. I am neither aware of the cabinet expansion nor the visit of Savadi to Delhi. However, the CM will not be changed at any cost. Our party will not dethrone Yediyurappa. It is just a media creation.” He said, “Savadi has gone to Delhi to discuss matters related to the transport department with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. There is nothing special about it.”