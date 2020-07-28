STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Tipu Sultan in Covid-hit Class 7 syllabus

The handbook mentions that ‘religions, architecture, sculpture and folklore of Tulunadu’ will be deleted, as teachers need to focus on more important subjects. 

A painting of Tipu Sultan used for representational purpose only.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) has deleted a chapter on two of Karnataka’s most prominent rulers - Haider Ali and Tipu Sultan - in addition to the historical places of Mysuru from the Class VII Social Science syllabus, citing lack of time due to the Covid pandemic. The KTBS, under the Department of Public Instruction, has stated that Powerpoint presentations “can be made” on these topics to introduce students to Mysuru history.

Estimating the working days for the academic year 2020-21, the portions have been revised and curtailed. KTBS also released a handbook for social science teachers for Classes 6 to 10 to teach the portions in 120 days, starting September 1. This was among the handbooks for other subjects.The handbook mentions that ‘religions, architecture, sculpture and folklore of Tulunadu’ will be deleted, as teachers need to focus on more important subjects. 

Rani Abbakka, Christ chapters removed too

The chapter on Rani Abbakka Devi, the first Tuluva queen who fought the Portuguese, has also been removed. The time allotted to teach art, literature, folklore, theatre, dance, forests, wild animals, national parks, and natural and cultural resources of Bengaluru and Mysuru has been restricted to only 4o per cent of the original schedule, while similar portions for Kalaburagi and Belagavi have been removed.

An entire chapter on the teachings of Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed has been dropped from Class VI. But the students will get to study these religious figures and their teachings in Class IX. The time allotted to teach Buddhism and Jainism has also been reduced by 50 per cent, KTBS said.Literature, science, art and architecture of Satavahanas, Kadambas and Gangas and the contributions of Rajputs are among the other topics the KTBS has left out.

