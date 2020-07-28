Yediyurappa: Could have achieved more if not for Covid-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a 116-page booklet that he referred to as the report card of his government’s performance, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday detailed his government’s journey in the past year. Joining him via video-conference from Ramanagara was Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, and from Bagalkot was Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who highlighted Yediyurappa’s achievements as Chief Minister.

The pan-Karnataka digital event saw ministers releasing the booklet titled ‘Savalugala Varsha, Pariharada Sparsha’ (Healing touch to a year of challenges) at their respective district headquarters. Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, however, was missing from the celebrations as he was in New Delhi. “Despite several challenges, our government has ensured that the wheel of development does not halt. Despite the worst floods in 118 years, a pandemic, financial setback, losses in taxes etc, my government has the responsibility of ensuring that people are not troubled,” Yediyurappa said.

The achievements of his government -- whether policy changes to help farmers, industries or compensation to various sections suffering due to drought, floods and the lockdown -- are despite the Covid-19 situation, he added.He also listed out relief provided -- `207 crore to 2 lakh families affected by floods, `7 lakh as compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives in floods, `911.28 crore for houses,

and `1,185.40 crore as crop compensation to farmers. He added that an economic package of `2,272 crore was announced for Covid lockdown relief. From the APMC Act, Land Reforms Act, to amendments to Labour and Factories Act, Yediyurappa said that his government’s decisions have been pro-poor and pro-farmer.