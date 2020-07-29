All Covid-related apps to come under one platform: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be a centralised system in place to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid patients, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday, and patients will be recommended treatment based on the severity of their cases.“Various existing apps related to Covid will be brought under one platform to get realtime information, which will assist in strategising allocation of hospitals and beds to those in need. This will probably remove the delay in bed allocation and treatment being faced now. The patients will get all information in one phone call,” he said in a statement.

Sudhakar spoke with a team of experts from the government and Infosys regarding the same through video conference.Referring to the company ‘Step 1’, which is providing such services in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the minister said that a similar system will be implemented in Karnataka as well. The company has a team of doctors and nurses who guide people on whether they need hospital treatment or home isolation, after they have tested positive.

“More than 70% of the positive cases are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic, and are advised to go for home isolation. The load on hospitals will reduce and severe cases can be administered proper treatment. Infosys will coordinate with the government to provide technical support for this system,” Sudhakar added. Chief secretary, Infosys representatives, and Principal Secretary - ITBT were present during the video conference.

The minister also held a video conference with heads of private medical colleges to review Covid-19 preparedness, where they were instructed to provide treatment for non-Covid patients too. He enquired about the tests conducted in private medical colleges, deployment of staff for the purpose, and number of corona cases being treated at each hospital.