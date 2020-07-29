STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

All Covid-related apps to come under one platform: K Sudhakar

The minister also held a video conference with heads of private medical colleges to review Covid-19 preparedness, where they were instructed to provide treatment for non-Covid patients too.

Published: 29th July 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be a centralised system in place to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid patients, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday, and patients will be recommended treatment based on the severity of their cases.“Various existing apps related to Covid will be brought under one platform to get realtime information, which will assist in strategising allocation of hospitals and beds to those in need. This will probably remove the delay in bed allocation and treatment being faced now. The patients will get all information in one phone call,” he said in a statement.

Sudhakar spoke with a team of experts from the government and Infosys regarding the same through video conference.Referring to the company ‘Step 1’, which is providing such services in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the minister said that a similar system will be implemented in Karnataka as well. The company has a team of doctors and nurses who guide people on whether they need hospital treatment or home isolation, after they have tested positive. 

“More than 70% of the positive cases are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic, and are advised to go for home isolation. The load on hospitals will reduce and severe cases can be administered proper treatment. Infosys will coordinate with the government to provide technical support for this system,” Sudhakar added. Chief secretary, Infosys representatives, and Principal Secretary - ITBT were present during the video conference.

The minister also held a video conference with heads of private medical colleges to review Covid-19 preparedness, where they were instructed to provide treatment for non-Covid patients too. He enquired about the tests conducted in private medical colleges, deployment of staff for the purpose, and number of corona cases being treated at each hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Sudhakar
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp