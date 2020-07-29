STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Educating Third World nations on eco health will be a challenge’ 

Prof Kusal K Das will take charge as dean at UNESCO  

Professor Dr Kusal K Das, head of the Department of Physiology of BLDEA’s Shri B M Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre

VIJAYAPURA: Professor Dr Kusal K Das, head of the Department of Physiology of BLDEA’s Shri B M Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, was appointed Dean of the Department of Environmental Health under the United Nations Education Science and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Life Science. He is the first Asian to be appointed to this post. A visiting lecturer at globally acclaimed universities of US, England and New Zealand, he has authored research papers and is the recipient of the GP Chatterjee Memorial Award, and other awards. The professor spoke to TNIE about environmental health, and the challenges ahead. Excerpts:    

How excited are you about your new task?
I cannot put it into words as I am the first Asian to be appointed Dean of the Department of Environmental Health under UNESCO, and was appointed unanimously. I am thankful to all the professors who proposed my name for this position, and will be one of my biggest achievements.   

What is your job as dean?
My job is to expand the varsity’s network globally. UNESCO is connected with universities in Europe and America, but less with Asian and African countries. When weak and strong varsities collaborate, chances of progress are higher. I will work to get varsities from Third World countries sign MoUs with acclaimed universities to encourage research and academics.

What are the challenges ahead of you?
Educating Third World countries on environmental health, and to encourage students of those countries to take up research work. No Indian varsities offer Masters in Environmental Health. In western countries, the curriculum is based purely on research, but here, it is only a dissertation. In my five-year tenure, I will try to promote research-based curriculum.

Is it time for Indian universities to include Environmental Health as a course?
Yes, each challenge we now face is connected to environmental health -- thousands of people are affected due to pollution in Delhi, deaths due to malnutrition are rising, there is also consumption of poor quality food and water. India is one of the countries which have neglected environmental health. 

Is the government giving prominence to environmental health?  
Activists have fought hard for environment, and governments are now aware because of recent calamities, including Covid-19. Health was never a top priority in our nation and it is clearly visible as we are grappling with the health crisis. We never had strong policies on environment but now, governments are framing good policies.  

What about funds for research work in India?
The government grants only 0.87% of its GDP, whereas Israel grants above 4% and China above 2.5% for research. The funds have to be distributed across many sectors.

