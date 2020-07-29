Nadda gives push to street vendor loan scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the party’s efforts to publicise Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme, BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a video conference of all BJP CMs. BS Yediyurappa, who was part of the meet on Tuesday, was asked to ensure more street vendors in Karnataka avail loans under the scheme. The meeting, initially expected to be chaired by Union Minister Prakash Javdekar, was addressed by Nadda. It comes three days after PM Narendra Modi reviewed the micro-credit facility.

The PM SVANidhi scheme was announced to provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10,000 as working capital for one year. Nadda is said to have conveyed to Yediyurappa to streamline the process of identifying street vendors, create a database and facilitate online applications for those in need. DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar were also at the meeting where Karnataka presented its data on assistance provided to hawkers so far. The state government apprised Nadda of its ‘Badavara Bandhu’ scheme - an interest-free loan scheme.