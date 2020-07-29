STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Private hospitals may have to pay crores in refunds

Now, a senior IAS officer has raised this issue with the government, according to sources in Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 29th July 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Workers fix a banner on a barricade near Siddaiah Road, in Bengaluru | Meghana sastry

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After over 20 patients were refunded money by a private hospital in RR Nagar following a government fiat, many other patients admitted from June 23 onwards are hopeful that even they may get their money back under the same government quota. The new rule specifies 50 per cent beds to be reserved for Covid care.Most private hospitals, however, have not given 50 per cent beds. So, when this rule is invoked in right earnest, it is expected to trigger a major storm.

Now, a senior IAS officer has raised this issue with the government, according to sources in Vidhana Soudha. He has suggested that all those who fall under the government quota and who have paid more than the government specified rates be refunded keeping in with the new rule.The IAS officer taking up this issue could mean the government would voluntarily start refunding those who come under the 50 per cent quota, without any more delays, because that is what the rule mandates.

This rule was invoked recently by bureaucrats Harsh Gupta and Roopa Moudgil when they went to a private hospital in RR Nagar and got lakhs of rupees in refund to patients. The logic they used was that the hospital should have given 60 beds, 50 per cent of their capacity of 120. But since they gave only 36 beds,  they asked them to give 24 more.

And once the hospital gave the beds, they asked them to refund the extra amounts they had collected for those beds from June 23 because technically they come under the quota.There are about 320 private hospitals which have about 12,000 beds. If the 50 per cent rule for government quota is enforced, it would mean tens of crores by way of refund. When contacted, R Ravindra, president of Private Hospitals Association, said.  “ I don’t want to comment at this stage.’’

But private hospital sources said, this could trigger panic as they are already financially stressed. Out of 384 hospitals, 58 have closed  and another 25-26 could shut shop if things get difficult. If they have to make large payments by way of refunds, the hospital association, source said, many more will have to shut down. 

They complained that in many instances they have had to double the salaries of employees just to keep them and if this burden of refund falls on them, they will have a very difficult time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Private hospitals
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp