Private hospitals may have to pay crores in refunds

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After over 20 patients were refunded money by a private hospital in RR Nagar following a government fiat, many other patients admitted from June 23 onwards are hopeful that even they may get their money back under the same government quota. The new rule specifies 50 per cent beds to be reserved for Covid care.Most private hospitals, however, have not given 50 per cent beds. So, when this rule is invoked in right earnest, it is expected to trigger a major storm.

Now, a senior IAS officer has raised this issue with the government, according to sources in Vidhana Soudha. He has suggested that all those who fall under the government quota and who have paid more than the government specified rates be refunded keeping in with the new rule.The IAS officer taking up this issue could mean the government would voluntarily start refunding those who come under the 50 per cent quota, without any more delays, because that is what the rule mandates.

This rule was invoked recently by bureaucrats Harsh Gupta and Roopa Moudgil when they went to a private hospital in RR Nagar and got lakhs of rupees in refund to patients. The logic they used was that the hospital should have given 60 beds, 50 per cent of their capacity of 120. But since they gave only 36 beds, they asked them to give 24 more.

And once the hospital gave the beds, they asked them to refund the extra amounts they had collected for those beds from June 23 because technically they come under the quota.There are about 320 private hospitals which have about 12,000 beds. If the 50 per cent rule for government quota is enforced, it would mean tens of crores by way of refund. When contacted, R Ravindra, president of Private Hospitals Association, said. “ I don’t want to comment at this stage.’’

But private hospital sources said, this could trigger panic as they are already financially stressed. Out of 384 hospitals, 58 have closed and another 25-26 could shut shop if things get difficult. If they have to make large payments by way of refunds, the hospital association, source said, many more will have to shut down.

They complained that in many instances they have had to double the salaries of employees just to keep them and if this burden of refund falls on them, they will have a very difficult time.