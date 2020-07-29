STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Records every day; Karnataka grapples with fatality rate

With each passing day, Karnataka continues to beat its own record when it comes to Covid-19 cases. 

Officials check documents of people crossing the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at the Attibele Toll Plaza, ahead of the lockdown.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With each passing day, Karnataka continues to beat its own record when it comes to Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, 5,536 positive cases were reported, taking the state’s tally to 1,07,001 cases.For the past six days, the state has been consistently crossing the 5,000-mark. Just in the last six days, Karnataka recorded 31,168 cases ,but this spike in numbers can also be attributed to increased rapid antigen tests being administered since July 18.

On Wednesday, the maximum number of cases — 1,898 - were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Ballari followed with 452 cases, Kalaburagi with 283, Belagavi with 228 and Mysuru with 220.The last six days have also seen a high number of deaths. A total of 538 people succumbed to the virus in the last week. The state is trying to bring down its fatality rate below 1 per cent, but it still stands at 2 per cent, as per the Covid War Room report.

Only four districts have managed to keep their fatality rate below 1 per cent - Mandya (0.8%), Bengaluru Rural (0.6 %), Udupi (0.4%) and Yadgir (0.1%). A total of 102 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, 57 of whom had diabetes and 64 had hypertension. Majority deaths — 40 —  were reported from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the state’s death toll  stands at 2,055, with Bengaluru Urban inching towards a 1,000 fatalities. The number of discharges on Wednesday were 2,819, 572 patients from Bengaluru, 529 from Ballari, 201 from Vijayapara, 200 from Dakshina Kannada and 152 from Chikkaballapura.

