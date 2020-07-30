30% deaths in Mysuru due to late admission

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Over 35 to 40 patients who succumbed to the coronavirus in Mysuru have one thing in common — they all were rushed to the hospital at the last minute.According to data available with TNIE, over 30 per cent of patients succumbed to Covid in the district within 24 hours of their admission to hospitals.

A closer look at the data revealed that of the total 128 deaths in the district, at least 35 to 40 patients came for the treatment very late. Meanwhile, 11 patients who were brought dead to hospitals tested positive after their nasal samples were collected for the test.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “We have instances of those in the age group of 90 years getting cured after several days of treatment. But in many cases people having with comorbidities come at the last stage. The only way of getting out of this is to get tested on time.”He said the testing capacity in Mysuru has been increased.