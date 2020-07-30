5 BJP MLCs to be sworn in on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five BJP MLCs - C P Yogeshwar, Adagur H Vishwanath, Bharati Shetty, Shantaram Siddi and Talwar Sahibanna - will take oath on Thursday at 11 am after a delay of four days.

They were scheduled to take oath on Monday, but it was put on hold as Chairman of the Legislative Council Prathap Chandra Shetty was indisposed and in quarantine.

Yogeshwar, a former minister, and Vishwanath, former JDS party president, who defected to the BJP along with others to bring down the HD Kumaraswamy-led government, will be sworn in as MLCs on Thursday.

The Council has 71 members as opposed to 75. There are four seats empty – two from Teachers Constituency and two from Graduates Constituency – for which elections have been postponed due to the pandemic.