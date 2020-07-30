Covid positive students to write CET in care centres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 40 students, who have tested Covid positive, will write the Karnataka Common Entrance Test in Covid Care Centres across the state on Thursday and Friday, DyCM Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday.

Invigilators will come in two shifts, wear PPE kits, and follow the standard operating procedure, he said.

“The court has asked us not to insist on positive fitness certificates from these students,” he said adding that students who are awaiting test results will be accommodated in special rooms at the regular exam centres.

Although students will have to manage transport for the test, DCs have arranged vehicles for students who contracted the virus. Students from containment zones will be allowed entry if they show their hall tickets and come with their guardian. This has been discussed with the police and other officials, he said. They can then board buses as these are plying on all routes. There will be special rooms for those who are symptomatic, and from containment zones.

There will be no refund for students who fail the Class 12 supplementary paper. No accommodation arrangements for students coming from outside the state have been made.