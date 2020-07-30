STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt does U-turn, puts Tipu back

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that it was not the final syllabus and has been withdrawn from the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) website.

Tipu_Sultan

A painting of Tipu Sultan used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following criticism from all quarters, the Karnataka government has taken a complete U-turn on the omission of chapters on the characters from Karnataka history, Tipu Sultan and Haider Ali, and included them back in the Class 7 syllabus.

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that it was not the final syllabus and has been withdrawn from the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) website. “We have not finalised which lessons will be truncated. It is unclear as to how many working days, schools may get this academic year. Depending on the number of days available, a decision will be made scientifically. None of the lessons will be cut unnecessarily and there will be no scope for any confusion. The syllabus was accidentally put on the website and I have asked our officials to take it down,” the minister said.

“There is no question of covering up the history of any person, record, or fact. Our government will not do the work of destroying society. It should not be given any unnecessary political colour,” he said.

Comments

