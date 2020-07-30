STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka can go ahead with CET, rules HC

The court, however, made it clear that no student who appears at an examination centre with a valid hall ticket should be prevented from attending the test for any reason.

A day before the start of the K-CET, a staffer at Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College readies the exam hall in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cloud over K-CET cleared with the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declining to entertain a batch of PILs, seeking directions to the state government to postpone the Common Entrance Test in view of the situation created by the Covid pandemic. The crucial test for admissions to professional colleges will now be held as per schedule on Thursday and Friday.  

The court, however, made it clear that no student who appears at an examination centre with a valid hall ticket should be prevented from attending the test for any reason.In a statement before the court, the state government said that 1,84,368 students who have downloaded the hall tickets, including 1,881 from outside Karnataka and 51 students who have tested positive for Covid, are expected to appear for the test to be held at 497 centres across the state. Among 1,881 students from other states, 1,300 students are taking the test in Bengaluru. Around 30,000 students changed their examination centres and 75 new centres were added to accommodate their choice, the government stated.

As many as 40 students who have tested positive will write the test, and they will be provided with food. Invigilators at these special centres set up for Covid-positive students will come in two shifts, wear PPE throughout, collect papers and maintain hygiene as per the SOP, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday.

The division bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and M I Arun passed the order at 7.30 pm, rejecting the interim prayer for a stay on the state government notification of May 13, 2020.The interest of 1.84 lakh students who want to appear for the CET should be safeguarded, the bench said, allowing the state to go ahead. But it said that the government should ensure that no student from containment zones are prevented from appearing for the test.

All facilities, including transport and medical assistance, should be ensured as promised in the standard operating procedure (SOP) by the government, the bench. Student with Covid symptoms, who do not have a fitness certificate, should not be denied entry.

Responding to the court directions to reconsider its decision on holding the CET, the state government said it has decided to go ahead as precautionary measures are in place. The state, however, made it clear that it cannot give another chance if a student misses the test.

